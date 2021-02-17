FEMA approves $1.6 Million in Hurricane Michael relief for local church

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — Northstar Church in Panama City says it cost more than 1.6 million to repair the damage caused by Hurricane Michael in 2018.
FEMA announced this month that $1,628,578 is approved to reimburse Northstar Church for the repairs.
The repairs include the sanctuary, replacing hurricane-damaged roofing, as well as replacing fencing and children’s playground equipment.
The following was sent from FEMA Wednesday afternoon:
This grant is funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program, an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) works with FEMA during all phases of the program and reviews projects prior to FEMA final approval.
Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects to FDEM after final approval.
Once a project is obligated, FDEM works closely with applicants to finalize grants and begin making payments. FDEM has procedures in place designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.
FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.