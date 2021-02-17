FEMA approves $1.6 Million in Hurricane Michael relief for local church

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — Northstar Church in Panama City says it cost more than 1.6 million to repair the damage caused by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

FEMA announced this month that $1,628,578 is approved to reimburse Northstar Church for the repairs.

The repairs include the sanctuary, replacing hurricane-damaged roofing, as well as replacing fencing and children’s playground equipment.

The following was sent from FEMA Wednesday afternoon: