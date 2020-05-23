Feeding the Gulf Coast helping in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Feeding the Gulf Coast is helping local families in Pensacola. Organizers say their Saturday food distribution amounts to assistance for up to 700 families.

Feeding the Gulf Coast is located at Pensacola Interstate Fair at 6655 Mobile Hwy and volunteers will be there until all the food is gone. Food banks have seen an increased need for services as the economic strain of the pandemic has led to millions of jobs lost across the country.

LATEST STORIES