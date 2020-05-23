Feeding the Gulf Coast helping in Pensacola

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Feeding the Gulf Coast is helping local families in Pensacola. Organizers say their Saturday food distribution amounts to assistance for up to 700 families.

Feeding the Gulf Coast is located at Pensacola Interstate Fair at 6655 Mobile Hwy and volunteers will be there until all the food is gone. Food banks have seen an increased need for services as the economic strain of the pandemic has led to millions of jobs lost across the country.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories