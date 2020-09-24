Feeding sites in the Pensacola area

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Emergency Management Agency has listed the following locations for food distribution:

Thursday, Sept. 24: Mercy Chefs Feeding, Brownsville Community Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Thursday, Sept. 24, will be the last day)

Salvation Army Feeding Locations: Fixed Feeding Sites
• Point Church – 13801 Innerarity Point Rd., Pensacola, FL 32507: Hours: lunch at noon to 4 p.m.🍅 *
• AMC – 161 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL 32526 ~ Hours: lunch at noon to 4 p.m.
350 W. Herman Ave. ~ Hours: Lunch at Noon to 4 p.m.
• Olive Baptist – 103 Winthrop Ave., Pensacola, FL 32507 ~ Hours: Lunch at Noon to 4 p.m.
• Park near The Salvation Army Corps – Pensacola ~ Hours: Lunch from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Westminster Village – 17 N. “L” St. ~ Hours: Lunch at Noon to 1 p.m.
• Corner of Mobile Hwy and Fairfield Ave. ~ Hours: Noon to 4 p.m.
• Fire Station – 32268 U.S. Hwy 90, Seminole, Alabama ~ Hours: Lunch at Noon to 4 pm.

Red Cross Mobile Feeding Areas: The American Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicles (ERV’s) will be out during mealtimes between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and then for dinner between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the following locational areas:

• Holly Hills Estates, 1880 Hollyhill Road area
• Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 1212 E. Moreno St. area
• Carver Park, 208 Webb St. area
• Lucas Creek Apartments, 7815 Lilac Lane area
• Apartment Complex, 1319 N. “J” St. area
• Bayview Senior Center, 2000 E. Lloyd St. area
• Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 2601 W. Strong St. area

