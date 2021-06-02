Female inmate accused of stealing animal control vehicle, hitting shelter employee

Editor’s Note: This article has been corrected to remove a reference to the suspect as a federal inmate.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida, (WKRG) — A female inmate is back in custody after investigators say she stole an animal control vehicle and led law enforcement on a chase.

Candace Lane Garcia was on work release when she allegedly stole a vehicle at the Escambia County Animal Shelter on Fairfield Drive. An employee of the shelter was struck by the vehicle.

Investigators say Garcia led police and deputies on a chase that ended in a crash with four other vehicles at the intersection Brent Lane and Davis Highway, where Garcia was taken back into custody.

One person was injured in the crash. There also was a dog in the stolen vehicle which is said to be okay.

Garcia was originally in custody on charges of fraud and resisting an officer.