Federal grand jury indicts Pensacola man for allegedly entering VA with ‘intent to commit a crime’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man authorities say entered a VA clinic with the “intent to commit a crime” has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe, of the Northern District of Florida, announced Howell E. Camp, 58, was indicted for the possession of firearms, including a concealed firearm, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Joint Ambulatory Care Clinic in Pensacola. The three-count indictment alleges Camp illegally possessed a 5.56-millimeter rifle and a 9-millimeter Smith & Wesson pistol at the federal facility.

“It is alleged that Camp possessed these firearms with the intent to commit a crime on May 6, 2020,” a media release says.

“The security of our federal facilities and those who work within them remains a priority of this office and we, along with our law enforcement partners, are deeply committed to protecting such facilities,” Keefe in the release.

Camp is charged with possession of the firearms with the intent to commit a crime, for which he faces up to five years in prison. He is also charged with carrying a concealed firearm in violation of law, for which he faces up to three years in prison.

An arraignment date has been set for Thursday at 1 p.m. Assistant United States Attorney David L. Goldberg is prosecuting the case following a joint investigation by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

