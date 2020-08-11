Federal Air Marshal accused of touching woman without consent in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Federal Air Marshal is under investigation in Okaloosa County after he was accused of touching a woman in a bar without consent.

Kenny James Cauthen, 56, was charged with battery, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The report says on Friday, Cauthen became touchy with the woman in a bar in Okaloosa County. The bar’s name is redacted in the report.

The woman reported to deputies Cauthen touched her buttocks, stroked her face with his hand and used his hands to brush her breasts with his hands as he walked away.

The report says this was done without the woman’s permission and witnessed by other people.

Deputies said Cauthen was “extremely intoxicated” at the time of the incident.

Cauthen was booked into the Okaloosa County jail and has since been released.

Cauthen’s mugshot is exempt from being released to the public because he is a federal agent.

He is from Jonesboro, Georgia.

