FDOT: Traffic restrictions lifted on Garcon Point Bridge Sunday

unedited press release

Chipley, Fla. – Today, Sunday, September 20, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will lift traffic restrictions on the Garcon Point Bridge (State Road 281) in Santa Rosa County and re-open the facility to all traffic beginning at 12 p.m. Central Time.

Folllowing an in-depth inspection and tests on the bridge, FDOT engineers have verified that the bridge is structurally sound and all traffic is permitted to traverse the bridge. At this time, the toll suspension on the bridge remains until Wednesday, September 23, at 6am.

FDOT’s number one priority is safety and crews will continue maintenance operations with no anticipated lane closures.

