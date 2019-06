PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG)- FDOT is holding a meeting this evening on the 17th Avenue Interchange Project.

The project included State Road 30, the intersection of Highway 98 and Gregory Street and Bayfront Parkway.

FDOT officials say they are working to improve the safety conditions in these areas for the thousands of drivers who use it.

The open house starts at 5:30 at the Studer Community Institute. Guests will have a chance to ask questions and about the timeline and possible detours.