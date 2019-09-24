FDOT planning another Cervantes Street Safety workshop later this year

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) –The Florida Department of Transportation is planning another safety workshop for residents who live along the dangerous Cervantes Street later this year. Pensacola Police are still looking for the driver of a Suzuki Compact Sudan who hit 31-year-old Ryan Luis Torrens early Saturday morning. Torrens has life-threatening injuries.

FDOT officials say the part of Cervantes Street where Torrens was hit is not part of their safety study. Officials say if residents feel that area is unsafe, they can contact FDOT and possibly get a study started to make the area safer. The study focuses on the West Cervantes area where there have been several pedestrians hit.

FDOT says one plan is to build a fence along certain areas of Cervantes Street to keep people from crossing in unsafe areas. FDOT says the fence will be used to centralize pedestrian traffic around crosswalks and intersections. The fence will act as a barrier to protect pedestrians. Some residents feel it would be harder to get vehicles across Cervantes Street because there will be a fence. FDOT says they have tried the fence barrier on a street in Tallahassee near FSU and it greatly reduced pedestrian crashes.

FDOT says the City of Pensacola came to them about how to make Cervantes Street safer, and this is a plan they feel would save the most lives.

