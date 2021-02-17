FDOT investing $7 million into improving pedestrian safety on Cervantes Street

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) –The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will begin a $7 million construction project this month to improve pedestrian safety along a 2.2-mile section of West Cervantes Street, from Dominguez Street to A Street.

Planned improvements along West Cervantes Street include constructing seven lighted midblock crosswalks, ADA-compliant ramps, and a wider multi-use path. New traffic signals will be added at four intersections and existing signals will be enhanced with upgraded pedestrian features.

Vehicle lane widths will be reduced, and the speed limit will be lowered to 30 mph. A raised center median with a low barrier and designated openings for pedestrians at selected locations will be constructed within the project limits. The project also includes enhanced lighting and landscaping and irrigation improvements. In addition, crews will mill and resurface the roadway where median and signal work is performed.

The construction activities will require traffic shifts and lane closures that will be limited to 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The work will be sequenced to allow continuous pedestrian access between signalized intersections on at least one side of West Cervantes Street.

The work is estimated for completion in early 2022. Funding for the project is a collaborative effort between the City of Pensacola, Escambia County, and the Florida Department of Transportation. Watch the video below for a a demonstration of what improvements will be made.

Learn more at Facebook.com/CervantesStreet or Instagram @CervantesStreet. Questions can be emailed to info@cervantesstreet.com.