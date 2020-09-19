FDOT: Florida Road Sally Update

FLORIDA, (WKRG) — Florida Department of Transportation has released a list of road updates that had been effected by Hurricane Sally.

Escambia County

·       The Pensacola Bay Bridge on U.S. 98 is closed to all traffic.

Jackson County

·       S.R. 166 (Caverns Road) from Russell Road to S.R. 71 is closed due to flooding. 

Santa Rosa County

·       Garcon Point Bridge (State Road (S.R.) 281) is open to limited to two-axle vehicles. Emergency service vehicles, including ambulances and fire trucks, are permitted to cross the bridge as well as sport-utility vehicles, pick-up trucks, and private vehicles towing single or double axle trailers. Trucks need to continue to follow the truck detour routes.

·       The outside eastbound lane of U.S. 90 from the Escambia County Line to Bass Hole Cove Bridge is closed due to shoulder erosion.

Washington County

·       S.R. 277 from Pioneer Road to Bonnett Pond Road is closed due to flooding.

Safe Travels.

