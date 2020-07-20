FDOT: 17th Avenue near Graffiti Bridge closed until July 25

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — 17th Avenue will be closed between U.S. 98 and the Graffiti Bridge from 8 p.m. Sunday, July 19 to 6 a.m. Saturday, July 25.

The temporary closure will allow crews to relocate the water main that serves Pensacola Beach. No loss of water service is anticipated for those areas.

Local traffic on 17th Avenue will be maintained as will access to the boat launch and Visitor’s Center. Planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

More project information is available online at Facebook.com/MyPensacolaBayBridge.

