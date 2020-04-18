FDOH: Two new deaths in Escambia County related to COVID-19

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Dept. of Health reported two more deaths in Escambia County.

A 69-year-old man and 52-year-old woman were both exposed to someone with COVID-19 as their cases were not travel-related. They have both been reported dead due to COVID-19.

In all, there is a total of 25,492 COVID-19 cases statewide with a reported death toll of 748.

For a full breakdown of cases by county click here.

