FDOH: Escambia County, Fla. at 5 COVID-19 cases, 1,171 cases total in state

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to FDOH, five COVID-19 cases were reported to be in Escambia County, with a total of 1,171 cases in the state.

The death toll has also increased by one, making the total 14.

Okaloosa County remains at 14 cases and Santa Rosa County at 3.

