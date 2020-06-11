FDOH: 81-year-old woman dies, marks 37th COVID-19 death in Escambia County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health has a reported another Escambia County resident has died from COVID-19.

The woman, 81, marks the 37th person in Escambia County who has died from COVID-19.

There have been nine deaths reported in Santa Rosa County and six deaths reported in Okaloosa County.

Since testing began, there been 944 confirmed cases in Escambia County, 273 in Santa Rosa, and 294 confirmed cases in Okaloosa County.

The FDOH is now reporting more than 69,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida since testing began and 2848 deaths.

There have been more 1.2 million negative tests for COVID-19, the FDOH reports.

