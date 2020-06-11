FDOH: 81-year-old woman dies, marks 37th COVID-19 death in Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health has a reported another Escambia County resident has died from COVID-19.
The woman, 81, marks the 37th person in Escambia County who has died from COVID-19.
There have been nine deaths reported in Santa Rosa County and six deaths reported in Okaloosa County.
Since testing began, there been 944 confirmed cases in Escambia County, 273 in Santa Rosa, and 294 confirmed cases in Okaloosa County.
The FDOH is now reporting more than 69,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida since testing began and 2848 deaths.
There have been more 1.2 million negative tests for COVID-19, the FDOH reports.
