FDLE: Santa Rosa County man arrested for possession of child pornography

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on 27 counts of obscene material possession depicting child sexual conduct.

The investigation of 56-year-old Jeffery Carl Swenson started after an agent found inappropriate content of children downloaded and shared from a computer at his home, according to FDLE. The images and videos depicted female children under the age of 10.

Agents say Swenson was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.

LATEST STORIES: