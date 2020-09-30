FDLE: Santa Rosa County man arrested for possession of child pornography

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on 27 counts of obscene material possession depicting child sexual conduct. 

The investigation of 56-year-old Jeffery Carl Swenson started after an agent found inappropriate content of children downloaded and shared from a computer at his home, according to FDLE. The images and videos depicted female children under the age of 10. 

Agents say Swenson was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail.  The Office of the State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories