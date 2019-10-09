FDLE: Pensacola man found with 21 images of child porn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, along with other law enforcement agencies, have arrested a Pensacola man accused of possessing child pornography.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement or FDLE, has arrested 53-year-old James Neelman Leeper. The arrest was made Wednesday with the assistance of Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations.

Leeper has been charged with 21 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

According to an FDLE media release, agents initiated an investigation in August 2019 when child pornography activity was identified on the internet. Agents executed a search warrant at Leeper’s residence Wednesday, the release says.

He lives at 601-A N. Green St. in Pensacola, according to FDLE.

While on scene, computer forensic examiners found a USB drive belonging to Leeper that contained 21 images of child porn, FDLE said. The images depicted child as young as 5 years old. A bag of methamphetamine was also found in the home.

Leeper was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Escambia County Jail. FDLE says additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensic exams.

The Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit, will prosecute this case.