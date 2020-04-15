FDLE: Milton man arrested for possession of child pornography

MILTON, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a Milton man for the possession of child pornography.

FDLE say 30-year-old Patrick Dustin Raybon was charged with 25 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession or promotion of child pornography.

Raybon was arrested Tuesday by FDLE with the assistance of Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to FLDE, the investigation began in January after FDLE received a tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Agents obtained a warrant to conduct a forensics analysis of Raybon’s cell phone. Hundreds of child pornography images some depicting children between the ages of 3 and 5 were believed to be found by FDLE agents.

Raybon was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail on Tuesday. The Office of the State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.

For tips on keeping your children safe online, visit the Secure Florida website at: http://secureflorida.org/staying_safe/best_practices_for_parents/.

