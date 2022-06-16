MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Beginning July 1, Florida will start sending alerts to phones to help find missing adults “suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities,” according to a news release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The new Purple Alerts join the state’s Silver Alert system that helps officials find senior citizens. The bill was signed into law last year by Governor Ron DeSantis and goes into effect July 1.

The state of Florida now has three different color alerts with the inception of purple including silver for endangered senior citizens and blue for officers who are injured in the line of duty and the inmate escapes. The state also has AMBER alerts for missing children.

The following is a list of criteria for the Purple Alert:

18 years or older and does not qualify for Silver Alert

Intellectual or developmental disability

Brain Injury

Physical, mental or emotional disability not related to substance abuse

Does not have Alzheimer’s disease or dementia-related disorder

Under the signed bill, Purple Alerts are issued for people who can only be returned to safety, “through law enforcement intervention,” according to release. There must be a detailed description of the missing person as well as his/her information entered into the Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC).

Yon can sign up for the Florida Purple Alert Program here. Citizens have the option to receive either email or text message.

When a Purple Alert is in effect, citizens who registered for the alerts will receive a message as well as updates posted on the FDLE public site. Per release, information will also be displayed on the overhead highway signs when possible.