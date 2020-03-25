FDLE arrests Pensacola man on 30 counts of child pornography

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG)– The following information on this crime was released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Wednesday afternoon.

For Immediate Release March 25, 2020

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Jason Andrew Winn, 41, of Pensacola, on 30 counts of possession of obscene material and one count of obscene material promotion. Winn was identified as a high-volume child pornography suspect in Florida with a large number of videos and photos involving infants and toddlers being sexually abused.

The investigation began in January. Winn was arrested this morning at his home, 6111 Enterprise Drive, Pensacola. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.

During a search warrant, FDLE’s electronic detection K-9, Maple identified an additional electronic storage device that also contained child pornography. Computer forensics examinations continue on a number of electronic devices agents believe belong to Winn. Additional charges are expected.

Winn was booked into the Escambia County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.

For tips on keeping your children safe online, visit the Secure Florida website at: http://secureflorida.org/staying_safe/best_practices_for_parents/.

