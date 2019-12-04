FDLE arrests Pensacola man for child pornography

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Alexander Macalpine Vicha, 33, on 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

FDLE agents began an investigation in October when they say child pornography activity was identified on the internet. Agents executed a search warrant at Vicha’s home Wednesday. While on scene, the FDLE found 30 images containing child pornography on his computer. These images depicted children as young as two years old.

Vicha was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail.

Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensic exams.

For tips on keeping your children safe online, visit the Secure Florida website at: http://secureflorida.org/staying_safe/best_practices_for_parents/.