FBI warns against scams in north Florida

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — The Jacksonville office of the FBI is warning against scammers who are posing as FBI agents in order to steal idenities.

The agency said it had received notice that scammers were posing as representatives of the FBI to target people in North Florida and steal personal information.

In one version, a victim reported receiving a call from an individual who claimed to represent a sweepstakes company and offered a big prize. The victim declined, but later received a second call from a person claiming to be from the FBI who was investigating the sweepstakes company.

Another version has a person calling, claiming to be with the FBI and investigating a confiscated shipment of illegal materials sent to the victim’s address.

The agency said the FBI does not call or email threats nor demand money as part of any

investigation.

See the full press release from the FBI here: