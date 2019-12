PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The FBI has released photos from its investigation into the shooting at NAS Pensacola Friday.

FBI Jacksonville said it is focused on conducting additional interviews while the FBI Evidence Response Team continues their search for clues. The secured area includes both indoor and outdoor locations.