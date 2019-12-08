FBI: No credible threat toward Pensacola community at this time

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The FBI says there is no credible threat toward the Pensacola community at this time.

FBI Jacksonville is not aware of any credible threat toward the Pensacola community at this time. The NAS Pensacola shooting investigation is fluid and active. Additional information will be provided when confirmed. — FBI Jacksonville (@FBIJacksonville) December 7, 2019

The investigation into the NAS Pensacola shooting is still underway, and more information will be provided when the FBI confirms it.

