FBI: No credible threat toward Pensacola community at this time

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The FBI says there is no credible threat toward the Pensacola community at this time.

The investigation into the NAS Pensacola shooting is still underway, and more information will be provided when the FBI confirms it.

