FBI, Navy holds moment of silence for NAS Pensacola victims

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The FBI and Navy held a moment of silence on the steps of the Naval Schools Command for the victims of the NAS Pensacola shooting that happened Dec. 6.

FBI Jacksonville tweeted a photo of the event Tuesday afternoon.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Rachel Rojas and @NASPCOLA Commanding Officer Captain Tim Kinsella co-led a moment of silence on the steps of the Naval Schools Command in honor of the three victims lost in the attack on December 6. #UnitedForNASP pic.twitter.com/MOMvoybDCL — FBI Jacksonville (@FBIJacksonville) December 17, 2019

FBI Jacksonville followed up with an additional tweet, stating the physical search for evidence there is complete, and it will continue 24/7 command post operations to track any and all leads. Meanwhile, the building will remain closed indefinitely for repair.