FBI confirms NAS Pensacola shooter is Mohammed Alshamrani

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The FBI has confirmed the NAS Pensacola shooter is Mohammed Alshamrani, a 21-year-old 2nd lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force who was a student naval flight officer of Naval Aviation Schools Command.

Anyone with information regarding Alshamrani and his activities is encouraged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI. FBI Jacksonville is not aware of any credible threat toward the Pensacola community at this time.

