FBI confirms NAS Pensacola shooter is Mohammed Alshamrani

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The FBI has confirmed the NAS Pensacola shooter is Mohammed Alshamrani, a 21-year-old 2nd lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force who was a student naval flight officer of Naval Aviation Schools Command. 

Anyone with information regarding Alshamrani and his activities is encouraged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI. FBI Jacksonville is not aware of any credible threat toward the Pensacola community at this time. 

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories