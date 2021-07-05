Faulty rocket briefly halts Pensacola firework show



PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A faulty firework rocket led to a brief delay in fireworks at the annual Sertoma Fourth of July celebration in Pensacola Sunday night.

A Sertoma representative told WKRG News 5 in an email a six-inch rocket was defective during the firework show in downtown Pensacola and failed to launch into the sky.

“Instead, it shot its stars out on the deck,” Sertoma said.

The fireworks were set up on a Skanska construction barge.

The faulty firework severed a network wire that sent signals to all of the firing tubes and the show stopped — briefly.

Crews were able to repair the wire within about six minutes and the show resumed in time for the finale.

Sertoma says they’re thankful no one was hurt.