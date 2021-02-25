Father, son facing multiple fraud charges in Escambia County, Fla.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A father and son are facing multiple fraud charges stemming from obtaining a CARES ACT loan with a stolen identity.

On Feb. 24, ECSO Economic Crimes Investigator Greg Goult rearrested 19-year-old Antonio Raychouni Slocum Jr. along with his father, 34-year-old Antonio Raychouni Slocum Sr., for fraud-related crimes.

Investigator Goult along with the other members of the ECSO Economic Crimes Unit have been investigating the father/son duo since Slocum Jr. was arrested in December of 2020. Slocum Jr. was arrested with his mother Megan Slocum for their involvement in a scheme to defraud Navy Federal. Slocum Jr. and Slocum Sr.’s most recent charges are related to obtaining a CARES ACT loan from the Small Business Administration by using another individual’s stolen identity; Slocum Sr.’s younger brother, Ari’obasi Jenkins, was also charged with back in December.

Antonio Slocum Jr. is charged with fraud and swindle of $50,000 or more, fraud-use ID of another without consent of $50,000 or more, fraud-money laundering $20,000 less than $100,000, and fraud-illegal use of a credit card.

Antonio Slocum Sr. is charged with fraud and swindle of $50,000 or more, fraud-use ID of another without consent of $50,000 or more, fraud-money laundering $20,000 less than $100,000, and fraud-uttering a false instrument.

The father/son team remains in the Escambia County Jail with no bond. This is an ongoing investigation, more arrests are expected to be made.