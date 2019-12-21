Father of three killed outside home; no arrests made

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Just five days before Christmas, a father of three was killed getting home from work early Friday morning at The Pines at Warrington apartments.

Larry Fountain, 30, leaves behind his children and fiancee LaKandria Millender.

“My eight-year-old son is upstairs crying,” Millender said. “He wakes up..he plays..then he starts back crying.”

Millender wants answers and she may not sleep much until she gets it. She says she’s staying strong for their three kids.

“I am strong because I know for a fact that I have to find Larry’s killer,” she said.

Just before 2 a.m., deputies went to the apartment and found Larry had been shot to death.

“I’m just confused as to who would want to do this to him,” Millender said. “I have my own suspicions who would do this. I feel like it was a setup. I feel like it was somebody who knew him.”

Millender said he had just pulled up to their apartment from work when she heard the shots ring out. She says he wasn’t involved with drugs, he spent a lot of time at the gym, and he kept to himself and his family.

She said whoever did this should do the right thing.

“Please come forward,” she said. “Please..because God is going to get you.”

