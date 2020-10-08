Father, daughter reported missing in Escambia County, FL

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: ECSO)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man and his daughter reported missing Wednesday. The father may be in need of medical attention.

The 22-year-old man, Jordan Deandre Bailey, was last seen with his daughter Aaliyah Nova Bailey around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, October 7 leaving the 400 block of Hyacinth Drive.

The sheriff’s office says Jordan is 6’1 and 150lbs with black and blonde dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, grey shorts and white crocs. He also has a nose ring. Jordan may be driving a gold Chevy Malibu.

If you have any information about Jordan or Aaliyah’s whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories