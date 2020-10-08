Father, daughter reported missing in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man and his daughter reported missing Wednesday. The father may be in need of medical attention.

The 22-year-old man, Jordan Deandre Bailey, was last seen with his daughter Aaliyah Nova Bailey around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, October 7 leaving the 400 block of Hyacinth Drive.

The sheriff’s office says Jordan is 6’1 and 150lbs with black and blonde dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, grey shorts and white crocs. He also has a nose ring. Jordan may be driving a gold Chevy Malibu.

If you have any information about Jordan or Aaliyah’s whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

LATEST STORIES: