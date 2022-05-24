UPDATE (2:55 p.m.): Pensacola Police identified a suspect in the fatal Pensacola Fitness shooting. In a news release, police said Kennon Farrow, 39, is wanted in the shooting death of Carla Elaine Williams, 48.

Police said Farrow may be travelling in a gray Mercedes with the Florida license plate 154-RZU. They ask anyone with information about Farrow to call 911.

Farrow is wanted for first degree premeditated murder.

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are looking for a man who walked in to Pensacola Fitness on North 9th Avenue around 4:30 Tuesday morning and fired several shots at a woman who was working out at the gym.

Police say the woman was shot several times and died of her injuries. Police believe the attack was targeted and related to a domestic dispute.

The suspect is described by police as a slim black man dressed in gray clothing.

Several other people were in the gym at the time of the shooting but no one else was injured.

Gym staff and members were shocked by the incident. Pensacola Fitness released the following statement regarding the incident:

“We are deeply saddened by the events that unfolded today. We lost a beloved member tragically by a domestic dispute that turned violent. We are shocked and saddened beyond words. We are so thankful for the prompt actions and support of the Pensacola Police department. In addition, the outpouring of love and support for the Pensacola Fitness family at large has been humbling. Please keep the friends and family of the victim in your thoughts and prayers.

The gym will be closed for today. We will provide updates on when we will be reopening as soon as we know more.

If you or someone you know is involved in an unhealthy relationship, please seek help. 1-800-799-7233 Domestic Violence Hotline.”