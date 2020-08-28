Police issue warrant for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash in Pensacola

UPDATE (09/02/2020) — Police say a warrant has been issued for the driver of the vehicle.

Officers are looking for 22-year-old Isaiah Pierre Reynolds.

If you know his whereabouts, you’re asked to call *FHP (347) or 850-484-5000. Also, any tips can also be provided to Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP (7867).

UPDATE (3:44 p.m. 8/31/20): The vehicle in a fatal hit and run on Palafox Street has been found. Pensacola Police say they do not have the suspect.

On 8/27/20, a fatal hit and run collision occurred on County Road 95A (Palafox Street) just north of Johnson Avenue. A dark colored vehicle was traveling north on County Road 95A when it collided with the rear of a bicyclist who was also traveling north on County Road 95A. Just after the crash, the vehicle fled the scene last seen traveling north on County Road 95A. As a result of the collision, the bicyclist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased by Escambia County EMS on scene. The vehicle is said to be a dark in color vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Cruze. The vehicle has damage to the front and passenger side possibly including the windshield. The vehicle is also missing a passenger side mirror. If there are any witnesses that may have seen the vehicle, please call *FHP (347) or 850-4845000. Also, any tips can also be provided to Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP (7867).

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — At least one person was killed in an overnight crash in Pensacola.

Troopers responded to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday to N. Palafox St. and W. Johnson Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

