Fatal motorcycle crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol Officers responded to a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Oct. 10 in Okaloosa County.

The accident occurred when the motorcyclist attempted to pass a tow truck. The tow truck was making a left turn when the motorcycle hit the left rear corner of the truck, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle overturned and the rider was then ejected from the seat, according to the release.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by first responders, according to the release.