Fatal motorcycle crash in Okaloosa County, says Florida Highway Patrol

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Florida Highway Patrol_407624

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol officers responded to a fatal motorcycle wreck that occurred Oct. 12 in Santa Rosa County. 

The wreck occurred when an SUV attempted to make a left turn on State Road 89, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the SUV did not see the approaching motorcycle, whose headlight was not working, according to the release.

The two vehicles collided, hitting the 28-year-old motorcyclist head on. The motorcyclist was in critical condition, but passed away soon after, according to Florida Highway Patrol officers.

The 50-year-old SUV driver did not sustain injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories