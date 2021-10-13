Fatal motorcycle crash in Okaloosa County, says Florida Highway Patrol

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol officers responded to a fatal motorcycle wreck that occurred Oct. 12 in Santa Rosa County.

The wreck occurred when an SUV attempted to make a left turn on State Road 89, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the SUV did not see the approaching motorcycle, whose headlight was not working, according to the release.

The two vehicles collided, hitting the 28-year-old motorcyclist head on. The motorcyclist was in critical condition, but passed away soon after, according to Florida Highway Patrol officers.

The 50-year-old SUV driver did not sustain injuries.