Fatal motorcycle accident in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida State Troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on Highway 98 and Fairfield Drive Wednesday evening.

The accident, that happened around 6:41 p.m. involved a motorcycle and a Toyota Scion. Troopers say Shannon Thorp, 41 was riding her motorcycle traveling west on Highway 98 approaching Fairfield Drive in the left turn lane.

Troopers say a silver Toyota Scion was traveling east on State Road 30, approaching Fairfield Drive in the left lane. Troopers say the motorcyclist attempted to make a left turn on a solid green light to go south on Fairfield turning into oncoming traffic. The Scion hit the right side of the motorcycle.

Thorp was taken to Baptist Hospital where she later died.

