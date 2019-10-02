UPDATE: FHP identifies man killed in Crestview I-10 crash

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (7:15 p.m.) — The Florida Highway Patrol has identified the person killed as 38-year-old Timothy Martin of Mantee, MS. According to the traffic report, Martin was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The driver of the vehicle, Thomas Watts, 48, and the other passenger, Bradley Fountain, 45, are in serious condition. They were airlifted to Fort Walton Beach Medical.

ORIGINAL STORY: A fatal head-on crash on Interstate 10 West near mile marker 53 Wednesday afternoon has a portion of the interstate shutdown in Crestview.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:03 p.m., and it involved three vehicles. One person was ejected from their vehicle. The person who passed away was airlifted to Fort Walton Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

Traffic is being diverted of Interstate 10 in Crestview. Police are on scene guiding motorists around the crash site.

