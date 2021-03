PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A person was killed in an accident between a golf cart and a pick-up truck in Pensacola Thursday evening.

The accident happened at Barrancas Avenue near the Bayou Cinco Bridge. Pensacola police said westbound traffic on the bridge was closed as Florida Highway Patrol worked the scene.

Westbound traffic on the Bayou Chico bridge on Barrancas is closed due to a fatal crash the FHP is working. Expect the closure to last for 2 hours. East bound is open. — Pensacola Police (@PensacolaPolice) March 25, 2021

This is a developing story.