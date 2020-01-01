Family of four safe after plane experiences engine problems, emergency landing

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A family of four had a scare Tuesday after their single-engine plane experienced engine problems.

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office media release says the engine problems required the plane be landed in an open field — short of a runway at Bob Sikes Airport bear Crestview.

The sheriff’s office says the incident happened around 4 p.m. and no one was injured.

The FAA is responding. No further information is available at this time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories