Family of four safe after plane experiences engine problems, emergency landing

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A family of four had a scare Tuesday after their single-engine plane experienced engine problems.
An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office media release says the engine problems required the plane be landed in an open field — short of a runway at Bob Sikes Airport bear Crestview.
The sheriff’s office says the incident happened around 4 p.m. and no one was injured.
The FAA is responding. No further information is available at this time.
