Family identifies man shot, killed Monday by deputies in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A family member has identified a man shot and killed by Escambia County deputies in Pensacola Monday.

A family member tells WKRG News 5 the man was 28-year-old Mickee McArthur.

The ECSO says McArthur was wanted on multiple felony charges when shot and killed after he pointed a gun at Escambia County sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop near Tippin Avenue and Langley Avenue.

The ECSO has placed three deputies on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducts an investigation to determine if the killing of McArthur was justified.

This story will be updated.

