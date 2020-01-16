Family, friends not giving up on getting justice for man found dead in car

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Family and friends of Julio Jacinto are calling on anyone to come forward who may have seen the person who shot and killed him Monday night on Pipeline Road.

Jacinto was found shot to death inside his white BMW on Pipeline between Michigan Avenue and Boswell Road around 7 p.m.

A makeshift memorial has been set up where he took his last breath and it has a large cross, candles, flowers and a photo of Jacinto. Many people stopped by adding to it Wednesday.

A woman, who did not want to talk on camera or be identified, lives nearby and said she was the first one to find the victim Monday night.

“When we got right here, I looked and said Oh my God, he’s dying..he’s dead,” she said.

Jacinto had just left work near Mobile Highway and Michigan Avenue.

“A black car came this way and a white Silverado truck with gold on the bottom hauling a trailer came barreling out of here..they had to have seen what happened,” she said.

Friends and family describe him as a hard worker, someone who stayed out of trouble and said he always had a smile on his face.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in solving this case.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a dark colored, four door, newer model truck speeding from the scene.

Call (850) 433-STOP if you have any information about what happened. You can stay anonymous.

