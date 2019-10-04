Family, friends honor Cervantes hit-and-run victim with paddle-out ceremony

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The sky was clear and the sun was shining Thursday evening — just how Ryan Torrens would have wanted it to be.

Torrens’s family and friends held a paddle-out ceremony for the late Navy corpsman Thursday at 5:45 p.m. Torrens was the victim of a hit-and-run on Cervantes Street in Pensacola Sept. 21.

The Pensacola Police Department has seized the vehicle suspected of hitting Torrens but is still working to determine who was the driver.

Torrens is described by his family as selfless and “pure love.”

He had just moved back to Pensacola from San Diego in August before he was killed.

His dad, George Torrens, doesn’t believe the crash was an accident.

“I believe it was his time to go home,” he said. “And now, he sits with God, maybe surfing the cosmos.”

Torrens was an organ donor, and his sister Caroline Torrens said he was able to save seven or eight lives by continuing to give, even after he passed.

Torrens’ sister said in an interview with News 5 Wednesday that the person who hit him should own up to his or her mistakes.

“To the person that did this, I just hope they can feel something in their heart that will lead them to being honest and take responsibility for what they’ve done.”

LATEST STORIES: