Family, friends hold candlelight birthday celebration for Crestview hit-and-run victim

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Ashley Richards turned 31 Thursday at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

Nearly a month has gone by since she was hit by a car on Okaloosa Lane in Crestview, and “left for dead,” according to her mother Suzanne Wilkins.

Richards is still recovering, after sustaining a skull fracture, lumbar fracture, collapsed lung, internal bleeding and a traumatic brain injury, which has left her mind in a “child-like state,” Wilkins said.

But friends and family didn’t let that stop them from surprising Richards with a candle-light vigil and birthday celebration outside the hospital Tuesday night.

Richards was wheeled out of the hospital by nurses, as a crowd of about 30 people sang her “happy birthday.”

Wilkins told News 5 she wanted her daughter to feel love on her birthday.

“The night that this happened, Ashley was not in a very good place, and she didn’t feel a lot of love even though she had so many that loved her,” Wilkins said. “She was just struggling I guess. I needed her or I wanted her to just feel all the love and (see) all the people that do truly love her.”

Friends of Richards say she is a loving person and great friend. They said it was the least they could do to come out and support her on her birthday.

“If anyone of us were in this situation, she would be here for us,” said Richards’ friend Victoria Whitaker. “She is such a loving, caring person.”

The Florida Highway Patrol has still not made an arrest in Richards’ hit and run case, but the agency and Wilkins have received several tips.

Wilkins hopes the person who hit her daughter will still come forward.

“You need to come forward before we come to you because I am a forgiving person,” she said. “The fact that a month has passed and you still haven’t come forward is appalling to me an quite simply unforgiving.”

Wilkins said Richards will be transported soon to a neurological specialist in Orlando.

Wilkins and Richards’ family have established a GoFundMe for Richards’ medical bills, but warn if you wish to donate, make sure it’s the account the family has set up.

If you have any information about the hit-and-run, you’re urged to call FHP at 850-484-5000.