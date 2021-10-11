DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The city of Destin is hosting two fall fest activities at the end of October.

On Monday, Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. a Trick or Treat drive-thru Boo event at the Destin Community Center parking lot.

Those attending will be able to trick or treat safely from the comfort of their vehicle. Candy, goodie bags and prizes will be handed out.

Destin City staff is asking for donations of one non-perishable food item for admission. Donations will be given to Harvest House in Destin.

Also on Monday, Oct. 25, the annual Fall Festival Jack-O-Lantern Contest will be held at the Destin Community Center. All those wanting to compete must drop off their carved pumpkin no later than 3 p.m.

First, second, and third prizes will be awarded in these categories:

scariest

funniest

most original

The pumpkins will be lit and on display at the trick or treat event.

All pumpkins not collected up by Tuesday, Oct. 26 will be discarded.