Facebook group surprises young Milton entrepreneur with new lawn mower, cash

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Jax Newlin always wanted to be his own boss.

Newlin told WKRG News 5 Thursday evening he never wanted to work for a corporation or a fast food restaurant. His family struggled while working those jobs.

“My family had a really rough past,” the 18-year-old said. “My father got stuck in fast food for a good 40 years.”

So, Newlin started his own business: Jax Lawn Care and Moving. Lawn care is something Newlin likes to do because it’s physical and it helps people — something he enjoys.

But, when his lawn mower broke, he had to reach out for help to keep his business going.

A post made to a Pace/Milton Buy, Sale, Trade and Discussions Group ended up securing Newlin a brand new lawn mower and more thanks to someone who admired Newlin’s willingness to work for a new lawn mower.

“He wasn’t asking for a handout,” said Nicole Cunningham, owner of Owl About Transfers.

Cunningham said after seeing Newlin’s post, she reached out to her Owl About Transfers Facebook group of about 4,700 members and asked if they could donate $5 to help get him a new lawn mower.

They were about to raise enough money to get Newlin the lawn mower, a gas can, $640 and more.

“I was very surprised because I honestly didn’t really know people like this still really existed until I met these people,” Newlin said with a smile.

Newlin said he plans on growing his business now that he has the gear to do it. He said he will pay the kind gesture forward by continuing to offer free lawn care to senior citizens and discounts for the military.

“I feel as if I owe it to them,” he said. “Our generation has come from them and military — they’re protecting our country.”

If you’d like to reach out to Newlin for his lawn care services in Northwest Florida, click here.

LATEST STORIES: