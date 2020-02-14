Facebook argument leads to home invasion robbery in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One arrest has been made and others are expected soon after a woman says four people broke into her home while she was sleeping and attacked her.

Joshua Diggins, 34, has been charged with home invasion with a weapon, grand theft and criminal mischief.

Deputies arrived to a home on Stillbridge Lane on January 29 to find a woman bleeding from her head and an injury to her face. She said she had been arguing earlier that day with three people including Diggins on Facebook. The victim said she told one woman to “pull up” so they could fight but she didn’t think she knew where she lived. The victim fell asleep on the couch and woke up to the sound of her locked house door being kicked open, according to the arrest report.

She said the woman who she told to “pull up” ran up to her and started punching her and using some type of taser then dragged her off the couch and continued punching her. The victim said she ripped the woman’s wig off. She got it back but left a shoe behind.

Diggins was one of four people there and got away with her cell phone, according to the victim. She said Diggins and two others previously lived with her.

Deputies are working on getting arrest warrants now for the other three involved.

Diggins is in the Escambia County Jail on a $60,500 bond.

LATEST STORIES: