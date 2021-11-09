FAA releases information on Malone plane crash

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MALONE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Federal Aviation Administration has released some information about a fatal plane crash in Malone.

The agency reports that the plane crashed “under unknown circumstances: while attempting to land and caught on fire.” The crash happened Monday afternoon.

One person was aboard the Sonex plane and died in the crash, the FAA wrote.

The aircraft had a registration number of N432SX. According to FAA records, the plane is an experimental, amateur-built fixed-wing single-engine. It was built from a kit and and registered to Greg Issitt in Saint Louis, Miss.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories