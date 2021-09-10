UPDATE: One injured, in stable condition after explosion at Eglin Air Force Base

UPDATE: (Sept. 10, 2:55 p.m.): Elgin Air Force Base officials in a Tweet Friday afternoon said the individual injured in the explosion was airlifted to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. That person is in stable condition, according to the Tweet update.

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WKRG) — Eglin Air Force Base officials confirmed in a news release that an explosion occurred Friday morning.

The explosion happened at 9:45 at the Navy School Explosive Ordinance Disposal C-52 North range, according to the release.

Officials said Elgin and Okaloosa County emergency crews responded. One person was airlifted to “a medical facility.”

An investigation is underway.

