Exercise at Hurlburt Field could cause loud booms in Northwest Florida

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WKRG) — The 823rd REDHORSE squadron will be conducting an exercise April 6-8 that will consist of ground bursts and semi rounds.

Officials say the effects of the exercise could cause local residents to hear loud booms around the area of the REDHORSE compound on Independence Avenue. REDHORSE officials advise if the humidity is high or if there is cloud coverage, the effects can seem louder and closer than on clear days.

For more information, contact Hurlburt Field Public Affairs at 850-884-7906 or email 1sow.wpa1@us.af.mil.