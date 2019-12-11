Viewer captures video of scene where ECSO deputy was shot

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Video sent to us by a viewer shows the scene where a deputy was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon.

Victoria Mackall, the woman who sent the video, says she heard the gunshots from inside her home, firing off several times at first. She says there was a pause and more gunfire after. She said she looked outside to see what was going on, but law enforcement, jumping over the fence with gun in hand, told them to get back inside. She says that’s when she started filming when law enforcement started swarming the area.

Mackall says, according to her mother-in-law a woman, her husband and a small child live in the home where the shooting occurred.

Watch the full interview with Victoria and how she recounts the moments when the deputy was shot and what happened afterward.

ECSO says they received a call of a suicide threat in the 400 block of Limerick Lane around 1:37 p.m.

One of the deputies was hit by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital. There is no information provided on the condition of the deputy.

