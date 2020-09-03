Event planned to help military veterans in need

CRESTVIEW, Fla – The next Okaloosa-Walton Homeless Veterans Stand Down promises to be a “one-stop shop” event for those who have served our country and now need help.

See information below taken directly from news release issued by the city of Crestview Thursday afternoon.

Homeless U.S. military veterans will find a variety of assistance — including medical screenings, inoculations, clothing, toiletries and free bicycles — at the 2020 Okaloosa-Walton Homeless Veterans Stand Down Nov. 6 in Crestview from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“It’s a one-stop shop for veterans who are homeless and need help,” Crestview AmVets Post 35 second vice commander Liz Westby said.

Ms. Westby is one of the event’s coordinators, with Okaloosa County residential appraiser Don Cleveland and the group’s leader, retired Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Krebs. She explained the meaning of a “stand down” for the non-military affiliates among organizers who met at the Crestview Public Library for a Sept. 1 planning meeting.

“In the military, if they identify a problem, everything stops,” she said. “They ‘stand down’ until the problem is resolved.”

For homeless veterans, many of whom are in the Crestview and North Okaloosa County area, the problems are many, organizers said. Active duty members of the military can learn from them to avoid making the same mistakes, and volunteering at the stand down is a good way to do so.

“Some of our guests at our stand downs get into a hole, whether from addiction, divorce or whatever,” CMSgt. Krebs said. “Our young airmen need to hear that.”

Among the challenges homeless vets face are minor brushes with the law, most frequently for trespassing, Ms. Westby said. Having a legal problem often causes the veterans to shy away from seeking needed assistance.

“We’ll have a veterans’ court there for minor infractions,” Ms. Westby said, complete with a judge to help clear a vet’s record of some outstanding legal issues that otherwise pose no threat to the community.

Veterans must provide proof of eligibility such as a Veterans Administration card, military ID, or DD Form 214 at the stand down to obtain services, which include:

• Flu, tetanus and pneumonia inoculations

• Mental health screenings

• Dental screenings

• Health, comfort and toiletry items

• Florida Department of Veterans Affairs services

• Haircuts

• Veterans court

• VA clothing, boots and blankets

• Employment and job search services

• A nourishing meal

• Veterinary services (8:30-11:30 a.m. only)

• Bicycles

• VA housing assistance

• VA benefits assistance

• County transit passes (to facilitate attending doctor’s appointments, shopping, etc.)

To assure attendees don’t just pick up freebies and leave, they will be required to visit several mandatory services, including career services and health screenings, organizers said.

Attendees must wear face masks and observe social distancing as precautions against COVID-19, and the Crestview Community Center will prove an excellent location for the latter, CMSgt. Krebs said, calling it “a great venue.”

Donations including food, clothes and toiletries not picked up during the event benefit other services for the homeless or needy.

“Any surplus goes to the community,” CMSgt. Krebs said. “None of this stuff is going to waste. It doesn’t do anybody any good if it sits on a shelf for a year” until the 2021 stand down.

The organizers praised the convenience and layout of the Crestview Community Center, noting the size is perfect to accommodate the nearly three dozen participants and services, including an indoor guarded backpack corral so the “guests,” as organizers refer to the veterans, needn’t carry their belongings around as they visit the different services.

Veterans, the organizers said, aren’t the only ones who benefit from the stand down.

“It’s a very moving event,” CMSgt. Krebs said, “Our volunteers probably get more out of it than our guests.”

LATEST STORIES